DPRK, Russia sign agreement on science cooperation

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Russia Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement in science and academic research, said the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



The agreement covers science collaboration between the Unjong Branch of the State Academy of Sciences of the DPRK and the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences from 2018 to 2020, said the KCNA.



To Jong Chol, vice president of the DPRK State Academy of Sciences, and Valentine Sergiyenko, vice president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, signed the agreement.



The DPRK and Russia have maintained good relations in various fields.

