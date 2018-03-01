First cat cafe in Houston, U.S.

A customer interacts with cats at El Gato Coffeehouse in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Feb 27, 2018. El Gato had its grand opening early February and became the first cat cafe in Houston. Photo: Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee

A cat takes a nap by the windowsill at El Gato Coffeehouse in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Feb 27, 2018. El Gato had its grand opening early February and became the first cat cafe in Houston. Photo: Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee

Two cats hang around the windowsill at El Gato Coffeehouse in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Feb 27, 2018. El Gato had its grand opening early February and became the first cat cafe in Houston. Photo: Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee