Brazil’s Supreme Court upholds forestry law changes, blow to environmentalists

Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld major changes to laws that protect the Amazon and other biomes, reducing penalties for past illegal deforestation in a blow to environmentalists trying to protect the world's largest rainforest.



Congress agreed to sweeping revisions in the law in 2012 that included an amnesty program for illegal deforestation on "small properties" that occurred before 2008 and reduced restoration requirements in others.



The changes reduced deforested land that must be restored under previous rules by 290,000 square kilometers, an area nearly the size of Italy.



Environmentalists said that the revised laws, known collectively as the forest code, would create a culture in which illegal deforestation is acceptable.



"This awards the guy who deforested, awards the guy who disobeyed the law," said Nurit Bensusan, policy coordinator at the Brazilian non-governmental organization Instituto Socioambiental.



"With this amnesty you create a climate that invites deforestation in the future. It creates the impression that if you deforest today, tomorrow you'll be handed amnesty."



Farmers and the agriculture lobby argue that the new laws allowed for continued growth of the sector key to the Brazilian economy,



The court decision has finally brought legal certainty to rural producers by forgiving penalties for deforestation before 2008 provided they comply with the law as rewritten in 2012, said Rodrigo Lima, director of agriculture consultancy Agroicone.



"If this apparatus had been struck down, for example...everyone who submits information on the rural land registry could be fined at any moment even as they are complying with the [current] law."



The protections in question include those that apply to the Amazon rainforest, the majority of which lies in Brazil.



Deforestation in the Amazon fell in the August 2016 to July 2017 monitoring period for the first time in three years, although the 6,624 square kilometers cleared of forest remains well above the low recorded in 2012 and targets for slowing climate change.





