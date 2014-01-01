May meets EU’s Tusk on eve of key Brexit speech

Source:AFP Published: 2018/3/1 23:13:43





Their meeting at Downing Street comes as the European Union prepares its position on negotiations on the future relationship with Britain once it leaves the bloc.



May is due to set out her plans in a long-awaited speech on Friday, but it has been overshadowed by a dispute with Brussels over the status of the Irish border after Brexit.



The EU this week published a draft law codifying the divorce terms struck with Britain in December, which includes plans to avoid any customs checks on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.



May reacted angrily to the proposal that Northern Ireland - part of Britain - stay in a customs union with the EU if there is no better solution, warning she would not accept anything that risked the constitutional integrity of her country.



In a speech in Brussels on Thursday morning before traveling to London, Tusk said that if the prime minister did not like the idea, she should come up with an alternative.





