Aid convoy arrives in Syria’s Afrin, ICRC says

An aid convoy carrying humanitarian supplies for 50,000 displaced people has arrived in Afrin in Syria, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday, as Turkey wages an offensive in the area.



The spokesperson, Iolanda Jaquemet, said it was the first time this year that the ICRC and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent had got the agreement of the warring sides for such a convoy.



The ICRC is concerned that the fighting between Turkish forces and the Kurdish YPG militia is moving closer to a dam and water treatment facility that are vital for water supplies to people in the area, Jaquemet added.



The 29-truck convoy was carrying 430 tons of food, daily essentials, water purification materials and medical supplies, she said. Jaquement dismissed as untrue reports that the convoy had come under attack during the journey.



The United Nations has estimated 30,000 people may have been displaced in Afrin since the Turkish offensive began, but there is little information available. Jaquemet said 30 percent of the population of Afrin district was thought to be displaced, but she did not have any other figures.



"The majority are living in dire conditions and are hosted in communities and collective centers. What we are doing now is to meet the most pressing needs of the most vulnerable," she said.



Ankara launched its offensive in January against the US-backed YPG militia, which it regards as a terrorist group linked to Kurdish militants who have been battling Turkish forces in southeast Turkey for more than three decades.





