China, Germany set eleven innovation platforms to strengthen cooperation

China and Germany have set up 11 innovation cooperation platforms, Minister of Science and Technology Wan Gang announced Wednesday.



The platforms cover fields such as electric vehicles, bioscience, clean water, intelligent manufacturing and clean energy, Wan said at the 5th Sino-German Innovation Conference.



Wan noted that over the past four decades, China and Germany had initiated effective cooperation models and promoted the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, among others.



Georg Schuette, state secretary of the Federal Ministry for Education and Research of Germany, said that Germany would strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as climate change, environmental protection, the Internet of Things and lightweight manufacturing.



Xinhua

