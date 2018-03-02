Dough lamps made to greet Lantern Festival in China's Shandong

Villagers make dough lamps to greet the Lantern Festival in Yanggezhuang Village of Jimo District in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2018. The Lantern Festival falls on March 2 this year. Photo: Xinhua/Liang Xiaopeng

