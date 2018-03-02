Dough lamps made to greet Lantern Festival in China's Shandong

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/2 0:33:58

Villagers make dough lamps to greet the Lantern Festival in Yanggezhuang Village of Jimo District in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2018. The Lantern Festival falls on March 2 this year. Photo: Xinhua/Liang Xiaopeng


 

Posted in: CHINA
