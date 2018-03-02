China soon to have 100 mln business entities

The number of business entities in China is likely to hit 100 million this month.



Currently, China has about 99.6 million business entities, including business enterprises, individually-owned business and rural cooperatives, Zhang Mao, head of the State Administration for Industry & Commerce, told a press conference.



The creation of new business entities has expanded from 31,000 a day in 2013 to the current 52,000 a day.



China has moved to optimize business environment as the foundation of a modern economy and high-quality development.



The government has simplified administrative reviews; approvals for new businesses; tax payments; applications for permits; water, electricity and gas services; and real estate registration.

