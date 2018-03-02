China soon to have 100 mln business entities

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/2 7:09:27
The number of business entities in China is likely to hit 100 million this month.
Currently, China has about 99.6 million business entities, including business enterprises, individually-owned business and rural cooperatives, Zhang Mao, head of the State Administration for Industry & Commerce, told a press conference.
The creation of new business entities has expanded from 31,000 a day in 2013 to the current 52,000 a day.
China has moved to optimize business environment as the foundation of a modern economy and high-quality development.
The government has simplified administrative reviews; approvals for new businesses; tax payments; applications for permits; water, electricity and gas services; and real estate registration.