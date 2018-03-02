Top political advisory body plays bigger role in political consultation

In the early spring of 2018, more than 2,000 members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will gather in Beijing to attend the upcoming first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

The year 2018 marks the first year to implement the spirit of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress, the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up, and a key year for carrying out China's 13th five-year plan by 2020, when the country will realize the goal of becoming a moderately prosperous society.

Convened last October, the 19th CPC National Congress outlined a blueprint for China until the middle of the century, which has embarked on a journey to fully build a modern socialist country and a moderately prosperous society.

The new historic juncture brings new missions to the CPPCC, calling for better performance in political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in the deliberation and administration of state affairs.

Faced with changing international situations and having big tasks in reform, development and stability, all Chinese people should unite wholeheartedly and forge ahead.

As an important channel for socialist consultative democracy and a specialized consultative body, the CPPCC will uphold Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the general principle, promote unity among different parties, organizations and people from all fields, and fight for the goals set at the 19th CPC National Congress.

In the past five years, the CPPCC has followed the CPC leadership, adhered to unity and democracy, and offered suggestions including on the Belt and Road Initiative, poverty reduction, pollution control and supply-side structural reform.

The CPPCC has also improved the framework of political consultation, reinforced democratic supervision, and expanded the work of unity and liaison, showcasing the unique strength and vitality of China's socialist consultative democracy.

The essence of the people's democracy is that the people get to discuss their own affairs.

Through in-depth research and providing suggestions based on social conditions and public opinion, the CPPCC will be able to pool people's wisdom, enhance consensus, and motivate joint efforts for national rejuvenation.