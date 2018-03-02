Macron to make state visit to India from March 9-12

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/2 7:22:18





French President Emmanuel Macron will make a state visit to India from March 9 to 12, the French presidency announced on Thursday."This visit aims to consolidate the strategic partnership with India in all areas," the French presidency said in a statement."As the president of the Republic had committed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in Paris in June 2017, this visit will also be an opportunity to hold the Founder Summit of the International Solar Alliance, concrete implementation of the commitments of the One Planet Summit held last December in Paris," the French presidency added in a statement.France and India jointly launched the International Solar Alliance on the sidelines of the COP21 in Paris in November 2015.