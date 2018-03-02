Party members hail CPC decision, plan on reform of Party, state institutions

Members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and its cadres have hailed the decision by the CPC Central Committee on deepening reform of Party and state institutions as well as a plan for the reform.



The decision and plan were reviewed and adopted at the third plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, according to a communique issued at the end of the session on Wednesday.



Faced with new requirements for various tasks in the new era, the current function and structure of Party and state institutions are not completely suitable for coordinately implementing the five-sphere integrated plan and the four-pronged comprehensive strategy, nor for modernizing China's system and capacity for governance, the document said.



It is believed by many in the Party that the reform will provide a forceful institutional guarantee for China to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and embark on the new journey of building a modern socialist country and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.



Song Shiming, a professor of public administration at the Chinese Academy of Governance, said this reform is not just a reform on government bodies, but one that encompasses the Party, the government, the military and people's organizations.



"It is not simply to establish a complete socialist administrative system with Chinese characteristics, but to construct a modern state governance system with Chinese characteristics," Song said.



Du Haifeng, executive director of the public policy and administration college at Xi'an Jiaotong University, said the reform should further straighten up the responsibilities and tasks of central and local institutions and enhance the leadership and authority of central institutions.



"On the other hand, central institutions should take full consideration of regional differences and development gaps when formulating relevant mechanisms, policies and measures," Du said.



Zuo Xuan, an official with the CPC Central Committee Organization Department, said the decision and plan on reform will have far-reaching historic significance for adhering to and enhancing the comprehensive leadership of the Party and further deepening reform on the cadre personnel system.



Cadres at the county level said grassroots-level organizations should implement the decision well and plan to promote the healthy development of the economy and society, and increase people's sense of gain.

