DPRK refutes US accusation of producing chemical weapons with Syria

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Thursday slammed US accusation regarding "a theory of cooperation of manufacturing chemical weapons" between the DPRK and Syria.
The US accusation is "preposterous fabrication," director of the Press of the Institute for American Studies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of the DPRK, said Thursday night in a statement, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"It is well-known to the world that the United States has fabricated at its will a sophistry, only to have used it as an excuse to stage an aggression against a sovereign state," said the statement.
When civilians in the region of eastern Syria were said to be subjected to "the use of chemical weapons," the United States "set in motion its government patronized-machine" to assert itself that this cooperation is reflected in the United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee Report, said the KCNA.
Calling the move "a mean trick to fan an atmosphere of sanctions against the DPRK and enforce a full-scale sea blockade" against Pyongyang, the statement said the DPRK does not have "a single record of developing, producing and stockpiling a chemical weapon" and is opposed to chemical weapon itself.
The statement also called on the international community to be aware that the United States is "none other than the first user of chemical weapons in the world" and "a criminal state of having massacred 50,000 innocent people in the northern half of the DPRK by using bio-chemical weapons on a large scale during the Korean War of 1950s."
"It (the United States) is a cancer of global peace as a biggest supplier of weapons in the world," said the statement.