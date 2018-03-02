Annual ritual held in NW China to pray for blessing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/2 10:36:24

Monks perform dance during a ritual at Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of northwest China's Gansu Province, March 1, 2018. The annual ritual was held here on Thursday to pray for blessing. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)


 

Photo taken on March 1, 2018 shows a dance ritual at Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of northwest China's Gansu Province. The annual ritual was held here on Thursday to pray for blessing. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)


 

