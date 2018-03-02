Pakistani Hindus celebrate Holi Festival in Lahore

Pakistani Hindus paint color to each other's faces to celebrate the Holi Festival in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 1, 2018. Holi Festival, also known as Spring Festival of Colors, usually falls in the later part of February or March, and it is celebrated by Hindu residents around the world by throwing colored powder, or gulal at each other. (Xinhua/Imran Ali)





Pakistani Hindus gather to celebrate the Holi Festival in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 1, 2018. Holi Festival, also known as Spring Festival of Colors, usually falls in the later part of February or March, and it is celebrated by Hindu residents around the world by throwing colored powder, or gulal at each other. (Xinhua/Sajjad)









Pakistani Hindus paint color to each other's faces to celebrate the Holi Festival in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 1, 2018. Holi Festival, also known as Spring Festival of Colors, usually falls in the later part of February or March, and it is celebrated by Hindu residents around the world by throwing colored powder, or gulal at each other. (Xinhua/Sajjad)



