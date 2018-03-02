Libyan government demands cease-fire in southern region

Libya's UN-backed government on Thursday demanded an immediate cease-fire in the southern city of Sabha, where a number of civilians were killed and injured in violent tribal clashes.



"The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord expresses deep regret over the developments in Sabha and the fighting in the city between Libyan brothers," the government said in a statement, urging all parties to resort to reason and return to dialogue.



The government is also forming a committee to "establish truce and restore stability to the south," according to the statement.

The city of Sabha, some 800 km southwest of the capital Tripoli in Libya, has witnessed turbulence due to the rise in crimes and kidnappings by armed groups and frequent tribal clashes.



The UN Support Mission in Libya on Thursday expressed concern about the violence in the city, demanding an immediate halt of "indiscriminate use of weapons in densely populated areas."

