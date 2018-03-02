Hindu community in Bangladesh celebrates festival of colors

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/2 10:42:17

People from Hindu community celebrate the Dol Purnima Utsab, the festival of colors, in Bangladesh capital Dhaka on March 1, 2018. Hindu community in Bangladesh capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country on Thursday celebrated the Dol Purnima Utsab, the festival of colors.(Xinhua/Salim reza)


 

Posted in: WORLD,CENTRAL & SOUTH ASIA
