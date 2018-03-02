People greet Lantern Festival across China

Citizens view lanterns at a senic spot in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 1, 2018, to greet Lantern Festival that falls on March 2 this year. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Citizens make lanterns in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 1, 2018, to greet Lantern Festival that falls on March 2 this year. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A girl poses for photo with a lantern made by herself in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 1, 2018, to greet Lantern Festival that falls on March 2 this year. (Xinhua/Li Bo)