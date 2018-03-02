China's new vision for development: open development

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2017 shows Yantian Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. China's annual political sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are scheduled to convene in March, 2018. During the two sessions, development agendas will be reviewed and discussed, and key policies will be adopted. Year 2018 marks the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which vowed to pursue the vision of innovative, coordinated, green, and open development that is for everyone. Openness brings progress, while self-seclusion leaves one behind. The CPC congress made clear that China will not close its door to the world and it will only become more and more open. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Photo taken on Jan. 12, 2018 shows the sign of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China.

Apples are processed on a packing line at a packing house of Auvil Fruit Company in Wenatchee, Washington State, the United States, on Nov. 3, 2017. Since Auvil started cooperation with Tmall, China has become one of the company's major markets abroad.

Teachers and a student (R) perform Chinese musical instruments at a Chinese music ensemble in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2017.

Customers line in queue for shopping at a tax-free mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 18, 2018.

A China-Europe freight train leaves Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 29, 2017.

Photo taken on May 7, 2017 shows a COSCO ship leaving the Pireaus Port's container terminal in Greece.

Fu Xiaoqin, a newly-elected deputy to the 13th National People's Congress, smiles as she touches the tea leaves produced in the Lingtou tea factory of state-owned Wushi farm in south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. She said that open development makes people's living conditions greatly improved. She hopes that her tea products would win popularity in the world.

Combined photo taken on Aug. 26, 2017 shows the scenery of Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Fu Xiaoqin, a newly-elected deputy to the 13th National People's Congress, dries tea leaves in the Lingtou tea factory of state-owned Wushi farm in south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 24, 2018. She said that open development makes people's living conditions greatly improved. She hopes that her tea products would win popularity in the world.

Qinzhou Port is seen in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2018.

A Kenyan journalist takes a selfie with female train drivers Concilia (C) and Alice (L) during the launching day of the Mombasa-Nairobi railway in Mombasa, Kenya, May 31, 2017.

Staff members present a Xiaomi doll at a Xiaomi store in Madrid, capital of Spain, on Nov. 11, 2017.

Guests attend the unveiling ceremony of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Geneva Store in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 5, 2017.

Manchester Metropolitan Police pose for a group photo during the launch of Mobike in Manchester, Britain on June 29, 2017.

International students have a Chinese language class at Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 14, 2017.

Zhang Xiaoyan (C), a staff member of UMKA, an e-commerce platform of the Wangji Group, works with her Russian colleagues in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2017.

Image shows the comic strip "Belt and Road Initiative and cell phone".