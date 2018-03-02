Trump suggests heavy penalties on drug dealers to fight opioid crisis

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested "the ultimate penalties" against drug dealers in a bid to fight the country's rampant opioid crisis.



"Some countries have a very, very tough penalty, the ultimate penalty," Trump said at a White House opioid summit.



"The answer is you have to have strength, and you have to have toughness," the president added, suggesting launching lawsuits against opioid dealers.



However, the Trump administration's efforts to address drug addiction and opioid abuse "are focused on education and prevention, treatment and recovery, and law enforcement and interdiction," said a White House press release.



Opioids, including prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl, killed more than 42,000 Americans in 2016, more than any year on record, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

