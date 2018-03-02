Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) from Hong Kong pose for photo before taking a high-speed train to Beijing at Futian station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 1, 2018. A total of 27 deputies to the 13th NPC and members of the 13th CPPCC National Committee from Hong Kong arrived in Beijing on Thursday for the First Session of the 13th NPC and the First Session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

