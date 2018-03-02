Shadow puppet play staged at Yuxian Village, NW China's Shaanxi

Folk artists play the shadow puppets at Yuxian Village in the Huazhou District of Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 28, 2018. Shadow puppet is one of the national intangible cultural heritages in China. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

People watch the traditional shadow puppet play at Yuxian Village in the Huazhou District of Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 28, 2018. Shadow puppet is one of the national intangible cultural heritages in China. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A folk artist plays the shadow puppet at Yuxian Village in the Huazhou District of Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 28, 2018. Shadow puppet is one of the national intangible cultural heritages in China. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Folk artists play the shadow puppets at Yuxian Village in the Huazhou District of Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 28, 2018. Shadow puppet is one of the national intangible cultural heritages in China. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

People watch shadow puppet play backstage at Yuxian Village in the Huazhou District of Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 28, 2018. Shadow puppet is one of the national intangible cultural heritages in China. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)