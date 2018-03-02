Frigates steam in South China Sea

The guided-missile frigate Mianyang (Hull 528) attached to a flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy berths at a naval port prior to a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on Feb. 23, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

The guided-missile frigate Suqian (Hull 504) attached to a flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy berths at a naval port prior to a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on Feb. 23, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

Sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Mianyang (Hull 528) lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) with a crane in preparation for a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) mission during a maritime training exercise conducted by a flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy in waters of the South China Sea on Feb. 23, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

The guided-missile frigate Mianyang (Hull 528) attached to a flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy steams in speed during a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on Feb. 23, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

The guided-missile frigate Suqian (Hull 504) attached to a flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy steams in speed during a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on Feb. 23, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

Sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Mianyang (Hull 528) heave a messenger line during a replenishment-at-sea in waters of the South China Sea on Feb. 23, 2018. They are assigned to a flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

Vessels attached to a flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy steam in formation during a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on Feb. 23, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

Sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Mianyang (Hull 528) operate a fire hose to demonstrate proper hose-handling techniques during a shipboard damage control training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on Feb. 23, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

Sailors from a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team approach the guided-missile frigate Suqian (Hull 504) in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on Feb. 23, 2018. They are from a flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

A Z-9 ship-borne anti-submarine helicopter maneuvers over the guided-missile frigate Mianyang (Hull 528) during a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on Feb. 23, 2018. It is attached to a flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

A Z-9 ship-borne anti-submarine helicopter attached to a flotilla under the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy prepares to lift off from the flight deck of the guided-missile frigate Mianyang (Hull 528) under the instruction of a sailor during a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on Feb. 23, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)