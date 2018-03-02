Festive China: lanterns to illuminate night of Lantern Festival

People take photos of festive lanterns at a lantern fair in Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 10, 2018. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

Photo taken on Feb. 5, 2018 shows the lantern-decorated underground courtyards in the Shanzhou District of Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Xue Jun)

Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2018 shows festive lanterns displayed during the Tang Paradise Spring Lantern fair in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Jia Jiping)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2016 shows festive lanterns in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2018 shows scenery of lanterns and their reflections on the water during a lantern show in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit a light show for celebrating the lunar New Year in Bayan Nur in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2018. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Zhi Maosheng)

Tourists view festive lanterns during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at the Nanhu Park in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2018. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Dong Jun)

Tourists visit a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 26, 2018. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Li An)

Visitors take photos of Chinese lanterns near the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2018. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

A villager walks with his kids who hold New Year ornaments in Baixiu Village of Gandong Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 8, 2018. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A tourist poses for photos with a cartoon character during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at the Nanhu Park in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2018. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Dong Jun)

Tourists visit Baotu Spring Park during the 38th Baotu Spring Lantern Festival in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 8, 2017. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Fish-shaped lanterns are set to greet the upcoming Spring Festival on Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 24, 2017. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

A staff member hangs lanterns to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2018. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Chinese lanterns and the tower of City Hall are illuminated at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2018. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)