S.Korea expected to unveil plan next week to send special envoy to DPRK

South Korea's presidential Blue House is expected to unveil a plan next week to send a special envoy to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Yonhap news agency reported Friday.
According to unnamed officials quoted by Yonhap, the presidential office could announce the special envoy dispatch plan early next week.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump Thursday night, telling Trump about his plan to dispatch his special envoy to the DPRK in the near future.
It would be a return visit to Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, who came here last month to attend the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics.
As the DPRK leader's special envoy, the younger Kim met with Moon and conveyed her brother's invitation to Moon to visit Pyongyang at a convenient time.
Local media speculations said possible candidates for Moon's special envoy were Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.
Suh reportedly made secret contacts with the DPRK to arrange the two inter-Korean summit meetings in 2000 and 2007.
Chung Eui-yong, the top national security advisor for Moon, was also seen as one of the special envoy candidates as he is the highest presidential official in charge of security and foreign affairs.