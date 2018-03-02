Australian trade minister hopeful about local exports exempt from new US tariffs

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/2 15:24:20





US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on Thursday, including a 25 percent tariff on steel being exported to the US and a 10-percent tariff on aluminium.



The move has threatened the future of the 232.5 million Australian dollars (180.6 million US dollars) of Australian steel and aluminium exported to the US every year.



Ciobo said that he had received assurances from the US administration that an exemption from the tariffs would be applied to Australian products at the



However, Trump made no reference of any exemptions when announcing the tariffs.



"I have expressed strongly the desire that there be an exemption," Ciobo told News Corp Australia on Friday.



"However, if the US administration decides to, for example, apply global quotas, then that should treat Australia appropriately to ensure our industries, which account for a small percentage of the market, can operate unaffected."



Despite the announcement casting uncertainty on the future of Australian steel and aluminium exports, shares in BlueScope Steel Limited, the sole Australian exporter of steel to the US, were up 1.2 percent on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at midday on Friday.



During an official visit to the US in late February, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he had made a "compelling case" for Australia to be exempt from the tariffs.



"We've made a very strong case for the Australian exports of steel and aluminium," Turnbull said in Washington.



"The BlueScope business alone employs 3,000 people in the United States. The President and I have discussed that."

