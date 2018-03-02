Learning a lesson

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

It's hard to imagine how expensive private tuitions can be till one is bitten by the bug. Media reports say Shanghai parents pour tens of thousands of yuan a month into private educational institutions. Survey suggests that more than 80 percent of primary and middle-school students in China's financial capital attend such courses. "A 90-minute English lesson costs at least 1,000 yuan ($158.5)," a parent surnamed Li said, joking that while she would earlier fancy a cup of coffee, she is now reluctant to order tea with milk, a kind of six penny drink about five times cheaper than coffee. Teachers at tuition centers can earn more than a million yuan per year - digging into the goldmine that flourishes to give students an edge over their peers. Children should be extricated from the rat race and taught to accept the fact that they cannot always be No.1. This is the best lesson parents can give their children, and it comes for free!