Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Shuaishuai, who is always docile, suddenly ran about wildly. He ran so fast that I could not catch him at all."So said a woman surnamed Huang who lives in Huangcun, Daxing district about a Shetland Pony worth 680,000 yuan ($107,000). Her friend had asked her to look after the tiny equine temporarily. According to Huang, she was taking a stroll with the pony in the residential compound where she lives on the afternoon of February 12, when he suddenly ran off. She immediately called the police. Huang said that local authorities announced that there was a geological disaster in progress nearby and she suspected the animal was simply reacting to that event. The police examined closed-circuit television footage from cameras nearby and the pony was seen playing merrily on the roadside. The driver of a car that had slowly followed the pony eventually took it away. The police traced the car owner and found the pony in the driver's home. (Source: The Mirror)