How the other half smells

I still remember those early days when I had just moved to China. I lived in Yangshuo, a tourist town in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Luckily, there was a decent expat community and I didn't have to speak Chinese.



But soon, I found China quite difficult. There were no Western products and I was surprised when I went from supermarket to grocery store to beauty shop to find that the Chinese don't use deodorant. I was shocked. In the West, almost all men and women use deodorant. I couldn't understand and didn't believe it at first.



Another awkward and frustrating moment was realizing that Chinese women don't use tampons. There was no way that I was going back to grandma's sanitary pads!



I remember emailing my mother in desperation to quickly send me deodorant and tampons. (And some Belgian chocolate to comfort me. For us Belgians, this is just as much of a basic need as the other two.)



Flash forward nine years and I have been married to a Chinese man for almost three of them. He doesn't understand the deodorant thing. Nor does he understand another Western eccentricity: shaving my armpits and legs.



Last week was the first time my husband ever used deodorant. He sees me doing it every day and doesn't understand why. So, he finally had the courage to try it himself.



The other thing we had some big discussions about was why I shaved my armpits and legs. I told him that I feel like a man if I don't and I want to feel like a woman.



I don't care that much about clothes or shoes, but there is no way I am going to let hair grow in these places.



It's interesting to see that differences in culture don't have to be big things. It's those little everyday things that make it interesting. I would never stop to think about using deodorant or shaving my legs in the West and nobody would mention it. It is a perfectly normal thing to do. But in China, it is not so common and people see it as weird.



I can't wait to take my husband to Europe and see what he thinks. He has been for a two-week holiday, but that is not the same as living there and starting to miss those everyday little things from home!



He is already hooked on his morning coffee. He's slowly getting there.





