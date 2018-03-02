Paris: brief encounters in the City of Light

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







"Beware of thieves and robbers in Paris!"



Our tour guide's words somehow pierced one of my many tourist-on-the-coach naps. In stark contrast to other European cities we had visited, the bucolic fields gave way to walls covered with graffiti that seemed to say "Your wallet is mine" as we rode into the capital of France.



I was under no illusions about how dangerous Paris could be, and safety was one of the main reasons why my wife and I chose to join a tour group during our New Year holiday. We wanted to be the ones to celebrate, not to have some crooks celebrating at our expense.



My worries were much allayed on the first of our three nights in Paris. As our coach stopped at our hotel in a quiet (or quietly ominous) suburb where tour groups had been robbed before, two police officers got of their beautiful cruiser and watched as we crossed the street.



Curiously, that was our sole sighting of the police in a city supposedly haunted by deadly terrorist attacks. Even at landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and Versailles, I didn't see any soldiers or police officers. Poker-faced troops in sinister Humvee-like vehicles were well in evidence at the Coliseum in Rome when we visited.



In place of muscly thieves and robbers, however, young girls assailed us "collecting signatures" for disabled children. Two such girls approached me at the Arc de Triomphe. The excitement of seeing the famous structure with my own two eyes had apparently made me more amenable to requests for help, but when they asked me to donate money after I had added my name to the bottom of a list of similarly illegible scrawls, my guard rose. A few self-righteous words from me and they vanished into the crowd.



All in all, Paris seemed pretty safe, at least for a group with a safety-minded guide and police escort.



The most touching experience I had involved the Eiffel Tower and a stranger. A busker, a lonely figure plucking a guitar as the nightly light show began, turned the iconic edifice into an eternal memory of breathtaking splendor.



Fashion and romance are Parisian clichés, but an interesting aspect of the city's streetscape. Outside the ubiquitous cafes, behind cluttered tables, patrons enjoy their drinks and conversations while watching stylishly dressed people perambulate by. Not a bad idea for a date, especially when the sun is shining.



Despite all the receipts from Galeries Lafayette, I left the glamorous city appreciating how real luxury in life is not held for you in gloved hands, but is in the songs performed in front of the Paris Opéra by joyful street musicians, and in intimate coffee-scented talks at tables in the street. This, as the French say, is true "joie de vivre."





