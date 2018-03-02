MOUs for UNDP China National Human Development Report signed

Cheng Xiaobo, president of the State Information Center (left) shakes hands with Nicholas Rosellini after signing the MOU strengthening research capacity for the China National Human Development Report. Photo: Courtesy of UNDP

Xue Lan, director of Tsinghua University School of Public Policy and Management (left) and Nicholas Rosellini after signing the MOU between the school and the UNDP Photo: Courtesy of UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on February 28 - one with the State Information Center, the other with the China Institute for Development Planning of Tsinghua University.The two MOUs aim to strengthen research capacity for a special edition of the China National Human Development Report (NHDR) on the 40th anniversary of China's opening-up and reform. They also mark the 20th anniversary of the China Human Development Report. The report will be published in December.In the past two decades, living standards in China have significantly improved. All Chinese people are now covered by basic health insurance and have access to compulsory education. The economy has been transformed from the mixed market-planned approach of the 1990s to a full market economy.The NHDR special edition will focus on China's human development at a national level, and on challenges and reform solutions in different development stages. The report will propose strategies on institutional reform for sustainable development.Nicholas Rosellini, UN resident coordinator and UNDP resident representative in China said that since reform and opening-up, China has made significant strides in the field of human development."With the introduction of human-oriented development in 2003, China has restructured its focal point in developmental practices toward a more sustainable and humanist approach, reaching norm-carrier status in the international community with its commendable achievements," he said.This is the ninth NHDR since the UNDP published its first China National Human Development Report in 1997. The human development approach emphasizes that development of a country cannot be assessed by economic growth alone. Expanding the richness of life and advancing well-being is the ultimate path to sustainable development."We hope that through this study, we can systematically analyze the relation between UN theory in human development and the 'five development concepts,' and summarize the experience and achievements of China's reform and opening-up, alongside identifying the concepts of 'innovation, coordination, green devilment, opening-up, and sharing' to promote the well-being of the people," said Cheng Xiaobo, president of the State Information Center.