Lunhua performed to pray for good life in N China's Hebei

Folk artists perform the Lunhua in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, March 1, 2018. Lunhua is a local tradition involving pouring molten iron to create a fiery visual spectacle. It is also a festive event to pray for a good life in the coming year. (Xinhua/Wang Liqun)

Folk artists perform the Lunhua in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, March 1, 2018. Lunhua is a local tradition involving pouring molten iron to create a fiery visual spectacle. It is also a festive event to pray for a good life in the coming year. (Xinhua/Wang Liqun)

Folk artists perform the Lunhua in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, March 1, 2018. Lunhua is a local tradition involving pouring molten iron to create a fiery visual spectacle. It is also a festive event to pray for a good life in the coming year. (Xinhua/Wang Liqun)

Folk artists perform the Lunhua in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, March 1, 2018. Lunhua is a local tradition involving pouring molten iron to create a fiery visual spectacle. It is also a festive event to pray for a good life in the coming year. (Xinhua/Wang Liqun)