Lantern Festival celebrated on high-speed train

Attendants send blessings to passengers to greet Lantern Festival that falls on March 2 this year on a train in Shanghai, east China, March 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Attendants guess lantern riddles with passengers to greet Lantern Festival that falls on March 2 this year on a train in Shanghai, east China, March 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

