Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson hurdles the bar in the women's high jump pentathlon event at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships at the Arena in Birmingham on Friday. The British record holder in the event at 1.98m, she could only manage a 1.80m clearance and finished out of the medals in fifth. Compounding the agony, she proceeded to place fifth in the high jump final with 1.95m. Photo: AFP