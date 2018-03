A pediatrician checks the ear of an 8-year-old girl suffering from abnormal earlobe at a hospital in Hefei, capital of East China's Anhui Province on Friday, as Saturday marks the 19th National Ear Care Day and sixth International Ear Care Day. About 40 patients with severe hearing impairment will receive free cochlear implants or have their treatment fee deducted at the hospital. An estimated 72 million people in China have a hearing impairment. Photo: VCG