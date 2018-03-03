Daily life of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/3 0:23:13

A Kashmiri girl rows her boat through a floating market in Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 2, 2018. Dal Lake is one of the major tourist destinations in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat in Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 2, 2018. Dal Lake is one of the major tourist destinations in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A Kashmiri woman rows a boat in Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 2, 2018. Dal Lake is one of the major tourist destinations in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Two Kashmiri boys chat on a boat in Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 2, 2018. Dal Lake is one of the major tourist destinations in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

