Lanterns to illuminate night of Lantern Festival

Tourists view festive lanterns during a lantern fair to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at the Nanhu Park in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2018. Lantern Festival, when the first full moon of a lunar new year appears, marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Traditionally, Chinese people make lanterns to celebrate this festival, which symbolize reunion and carry their wishes. Nowadays, modern lanterns are designed to illuminate the night and create a festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Dong Jun)

