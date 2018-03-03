Deputies to 13th NPC arrive in Beijing

Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Tibet Autonomous Region, arrive in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2018. The First Session of the 13th NPC will open on March 5. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhaxi Jamcan (L), a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Tibet Autonomous Region, receives an interview upon his arrival in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2018. The First Session of the 13th NPC will open on March 5. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Liu Lei, deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Heilongjiang Province, receives an interview at Beijing Railway Station upon her arrival in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2018. The First Session of the 13th NPC will open on March 5. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Gesang Degyi (L), a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Tibet Autonomous Region, receives an interview upon her arrival in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2018. The First Session of the 13th NPC will open on March 5. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region receives an interview upon her arrival in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2018. The First Session of the 13th NPC will open on March 5. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)