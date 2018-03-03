Lantern Festival celebrations held in Kuala Lumpur

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/3 0:55:42

People watch the lion dance during celebrations of the Lantern Festival, a traditional Chinese festival celebrated on the 15th day of the first Chinese lunar month, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)


 

