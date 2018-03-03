Train station area in Switzerland city of Bern closed off after bomb threat

The train station area in the Swiss city of Bern has been closed as a result of a bomb threat, local police said.



"We are currently on the mission to close the area due to a bomb threat. We have arrested a person and are clarifying the situation," the local police said on Twitter.



The latest information from the Bern local police showed that suspicious items were found inside the Church of the Holy Spirit, which is located just outside the train station's main entrance.



The police said that part of the suspicious items belong to the man being arrested, and the closure of the area is expected to maintain for longer time.



"For security reasons, the area around the Church of the Holy Spirit will remain closed until further notice," the police authority tweeted.

