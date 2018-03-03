China calls for US restraint on trade protectionism

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a routine news briefing Friday when asked for comment on US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum products.



Trump said Thursday that the United States would impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent for aluminum, which immediately caused widespread concern.



China has stated its position on many occasions, Hua said.



"The US has launched over a hundred anti-dumping and countervailing measures on most imported steel and aluminum products, providing overprotection for its domestic products," said Wang Hejun, head of the trade remedy and investigation bureau with the



"All countries should work together to figure out solutions instead of unilaterally taking trade restrictions," said Hua, quoting Wang. "China urges the US to use trade protection tools with restraint and comply with multilateral trade rules so as to make a positive contribution to international trade order."


