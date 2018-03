Armen Sarkissian elected as president of Armenia

The Armenian parliament elected Armen Sarkissian as the 4th president of the country Friday, according to Armenpress, the country's state news agency.



Armenpress said that 90 members of the parliament voted for Sarkissian, 10 voted against, and one vote was invalid.



After the results were announced, Sarkissian vowed to devote his vast experience to serving the people of Armenia.