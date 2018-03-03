"Sharp power" a new version of "China threat" rhetoric: spokesperson

Accusing China of showing "sharp power" by some western people is full of hype and bias, and is a new version of the "China threat" theory in nature, a spokesperson for the annual session of China's top political advisory body said Friday.



Pursuing double standards and cold war thinking, they say western countries demonstrate their "soft power" or "smart power," while claiming the same demonstration from China is "sharp power," Wang Guoqing, spokesman for the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told a press conference.



"The international community, especially major countries, should boost cultural exchanges characterized by harmony within diversity and inclusiveness, forge a new form of international relations featuring win-win cooperation, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity," he said.

