China offer aid to disabled baseball players in Kuwait

China donated 50 thousand yuan (about 8000 US dollars) to disabled baseball players in Kuwait, Zhao Liang, the Political Counselor of the Chinese Embassy to Kuwait said on Friday.



At the donation ceremony, held in Kuwait Baseball Softball Challenger League on Friday, Zhao Liang said the aid will be used for purchasing baseball uniform and training equipment.



"We hope the donation will help these disabled players in Kuwait to enjoy the baseball sport and get a better life," said Chinese diplomat.



"The Chinese Embassy is always dedicated to the friendly China-Kuwait relationship by promoting exchanges between social and sport associations, especially for young people," said Zhao.



Saud Al Ayoub, the General Secretary of Kuwait Baseball Softball Challenger League, spoke highly of Chinese support for the disabled players, most of whom are children with cerebral palsy.



"The aid is very important for disabled players to help them access better training and enjoy the game of baseball," he said.



Aber Um Abdulla, whose son is one of the disabled players, expressed her gratitude to the Chinese embassy, saying that the donation will provide more opportunities for these children to participate in baseball exercises and activities.



"My son Abdullah, 12 years old, has started baseball training 5 years ago, the training provides him a very good chance to make friends and benefits to improve his health condition," she said.



Established in 1980, the Kuwait Baseball Softball Challenger League has 14 teams now, including a team for the disabled players.

