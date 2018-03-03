Xi's new book popular at press center for China's two sessions

The second volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been popular at a press center for China's two sessions.



"The books have been taken away from the table very quickly," said an official with the press center, adding that a total of 600 copies were prepared, including 400 in Chinese and 200 in English.



Clifford Coonan, China Bureau Chief of the Irish Times, said he is very interested in the book.



"The world is looking for information and insight into what Xi Jinping thinks and how he sees China going forward," said Coonan.



"I've read sections of the first book trying to gain insight into what direction China is taking," he said.



The second volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" contains 99 of Xi's speeches, conversations, instructions and letters, as well as 29 photos of the Chinese leader from Aug. 18, 2014 to Sept. 29, 2017.



Chinese and English versions of the book hit the market on Nov. 7, 2017.



The first book was published in September 2014, and about 6.6 million copies have been printed worldwide in 24 languages.



Last year, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) wrote Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into the Party Constitution.



The annual sessions of the national legislature and top political advisory body this year are expected to discuss the implementation of Xi Jinping's thought and the spirit of the Party Congress.



More than 3,000 reporters have registered to cover the events, including more than 1,000 from overseas, according to a statement from the press center.

