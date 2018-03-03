Russia denies violating arms control pact

Russia does not breach international agreements on arms control, the Kremlin said Friday in response to US accusations after it showcased new strategic weapons.



Russia has always been and will remain committed to all of its international obligations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a daily briefing.



On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin showed off a number of state-of-the-art missiles that can "pierce any defense systems" in his annual address to parliament.



The US State Department later accused Russia of violating the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty since 2014.



The treaty was signed more than 30 years ago with an aim to eliminate nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with intermediate range.



Peskov said Russia does not plan to engage in any arms race and will not "respond symmetrically" to US plans on deployment of missile defense systems.



He reiterated Putin's remarks on Thursday that "Russia is not going to attack anyone," and its new weapons do not pose a threat to those who do not plan to attack Russia and its allies.

