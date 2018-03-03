Chinese patents to be valid in Cambodia: official

An application procedure for validating Chinese invention patents in Cambodia will be launched, an official said Friday.



Chinese invention patents granted by the State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) since Jan. 22, 2003 will be eligible to take effect in Cambodia, said He Zhimin, vice director of SIPO at a press conference.



In September 2017, China and Cambodia signed a memorandum of understanding on intellectual property cooperation.



Chinese patent holders may skip patent review procedures and directly make application to Cambodia's Ministry of Industry and Handicrafts. Once approved, they will obtain patent rights, and their patents will be valid and protected for 20 years, similar as in China.



"The cooperation shows that China's patent system is recognized by Cambodia, which will pave the way for intellectual property cooperation between the two countries," He said. "It also provides a model for China's cooperation with other countries in the field of patent examination."

