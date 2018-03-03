China, US should protect authority of WTO rules: spokesperson

China and the United States should both work to protect the authority of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, a spokesperson for the annual session of China's top political advisory body said Friday.



As important WTO members, the two countries should work together to improve the multilateral trade system with the WTO at the core, Wang Guoqing, spokesperson for the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), told a press conference.



Wang made the remarks when commenting on reports that the US side said recently it was a mistake to support China's WTO accession as the move had failed to make China's economy more open.



Wang refuted the accusation, citing China's efforts over the years to reduce tariff, open up market, oppose protectionism, protect intellectual property rights and promote equal competition.



China will continue to open up on all fronts, substantially lower market threshold, further open its service sector, and create a sound investment environment, he said.



"A more open China market will make bigger contributions to global development," Wang added.

