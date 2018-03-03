Wang Yang presides over CPPCC presidium meeting

Wang Yang presided over a presidium meeting of the upcoming annual session of China's top political advisory body Friday.



A preparatory meeting for the first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), held earlier Friday, approved the presidium of the annual session, which is set to open on Saturday afternoon.



The preparatory meeting, which was presided over by top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng, also adopted the session's agenda and a namelist of the session's proposals examination committee.



During the presidium's first meeting Friday, executive chairpersons of the presidium, including Zhang Qingli, Liu Qibao, Pagbalha Geleg Namgyai, Tung Chee-hwa, Wan Gang, Ho Hau Wah, Lu Zhangong, Wang Zhengwei, Ma Biao, Chen Xiaoguang, Leung Chun-ying, were also present.

