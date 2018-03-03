China's global vision helps address global challenges: analysts

The Chinese concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind can help reduce global instability and achieve peace, analysts in Khartoum said.
"The world is currently suffering from a state of instability because of wars, armed conflicts and political disturbances, all of which make of peace an important priority," Abdul-Raziq Ziyada, a political analyst, told Xinhua Friday.
Ziyada further said the Chinese idea is more evidence of China's commitment to face current global challenges through multilateral frameworks.
"No single country can face the successive challenges alone, whether they are political, economic, social or climate challenges. Collective action, sharing and exchange of views are indispensable," said Ziyada.
He went on to say that "climate change, pollution, drought and desertification represent challenges facing the future of mankind. Such issues need to be dealt with through a collective mind and joint action."
He stressed the importance of the Chinese concept for Sudan, a country in need of political stability and the end of armed conflicts in some of its regions. Furthermore, the country needs the support of the international community to help its economy integrate globally.
Political analyst Abdul-Raouf Al-Sunni said China has illustrated its commitment to sharing its successes with the world.
The Belt and Road
Initiative and the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind "enhance the principle of partnership,"
Al-Sunni told Xinhua on Friday.
"We hope Sudan would benefit from these Chinese initiatives, namely the Belt and Road," as Sudan expects the initiative will "help bring huge infrastructure projects to the country such as roads and railways as well as factories and agricultural projects," he said.