Doublestar to become biggest shareholder of SK-based Kumho Tire

Qingdao-based tire manufacturer Doublestar Group announced Friday it will acquire a controlling stake of 45 percent in South Korea's Kumho Tire Co, read a statement Doublestar sent to the Global Times on Saturday.The deal will be completed by the end of the third quarter this year, according to the statement.Industry analysts said that the success of the deal will help enhance the status and image of Chinese tire makers in the world market and will make Doublestar and Kumho Tire vital in the global tire sector.The merger faced a chill last year.In September 2017, Qingdao Doublestar Co, the Shenzhen-listed arm of Doublestar Group, said in a stock exchange filing that it had terminated a proposed deal concerning the acquisition of a stake of more than 42 percent in the South Korean tire maker Kumho via a merger fund it set up in December 2016 with capital of 900 million yuan.Global Times